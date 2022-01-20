Splintershards Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $45.49 million and $2.24 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005219 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009729 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

