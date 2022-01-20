Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 22125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,554.1% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 198,953 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,502,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.