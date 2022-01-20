Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,944 shares during the quarter. Squarespace accounts for approximately 6.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.52% of Squarespace worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $50,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 4,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50.

Shares of SQSP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

