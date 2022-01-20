Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Short Interest Update

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 308,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,862. Squarespace has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

