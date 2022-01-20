SRAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,262% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James boosted their target price on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 157,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,786. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SRAX will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

