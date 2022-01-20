S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

