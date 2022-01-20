Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €53.00 ($60.23) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

ETR STM traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €66.00 ($75.00). 29,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of €64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.75.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.