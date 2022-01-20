Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €53.00 ($60.23) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

ETR STM traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €66.00 ($75.00). 29,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of €64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.75.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

