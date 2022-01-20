Stacks (STX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $109.39 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004891 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $109.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00196001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,044,945 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.