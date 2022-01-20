StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 13,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.