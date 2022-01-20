Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.62 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $134.98 million and $5.62 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

