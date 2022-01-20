Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

