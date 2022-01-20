Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 383.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $98.21. 311,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,146. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

