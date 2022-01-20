Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.91

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.91 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 1146209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 337,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

