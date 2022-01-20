STARSHIP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76,340.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $12.98 million and $76,340.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

