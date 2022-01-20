Stealth (XST) Tops One Day Volume of $1,850.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Stealth has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,850.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003308 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011014 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

