Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Steel Dynamics worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $395,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

