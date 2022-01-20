Stellar Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.10 billion and $213.81 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00194755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00201570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,301 coins and its circulating supply is 24,787,441,652 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

