Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.49

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 183088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,724.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $188,719,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $56,378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

