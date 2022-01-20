Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $850,445.51 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $850,445.51 and approximately $2.47 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.