Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.95. 2,309,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

