Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.95. 2,309,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
