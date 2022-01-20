Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 2,849,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

