Stifel Nicolaus Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$9.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,592. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.