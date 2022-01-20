Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 1,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

