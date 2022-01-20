Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (ASML, EVT, ITRN, JAGX, JANX, JD, JSPR, KALV, KAR, KKR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 20th:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($886.36) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €51.00 ($57.95) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

