Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,344% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 2,569,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 231.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.