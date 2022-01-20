Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Redwood Trust Put Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,728 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,392% compared to the average volume of 451 put options.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 1,119,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

