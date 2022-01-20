Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares National Muni Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,391 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,507% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $114.87. 2,257,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,116. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

