Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002933 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $151.56 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016820 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009796 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 133,050,177 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

