Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,079.90

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,079.90 and traded as low as $1,740.97. Straumann shares last traded at $1,754.58, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,079.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,980.09.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

