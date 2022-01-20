Strix Group (LON:KETL) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Strix Group (LON:KETL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s previous close.

KETL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.18) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.91) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.18) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.50 ($5.15).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £589.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 222.50 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.32).

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($34,107.93).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

