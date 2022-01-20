Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €76.80 ($87.27) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.43 ($98.22).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €67.60 ($76.82). The stock had a trading volume of 46,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1-year high of €77.30 ($87.84). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.57.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.