Stryker (SYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SYK opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

