Student Coin (STC) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Student Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Student Coin has a total market cap of $25.41 million and $729,964.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

