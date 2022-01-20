Sumokoin Price Up 1.3% This Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $48,860.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00467778 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,983,112 coins and its circulating supply is 41,283,112 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.