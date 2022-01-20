Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

