Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Update

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 589,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,343. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

