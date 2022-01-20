Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.96. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 123,761 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.49.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 226,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,137 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.