SuperRare (RARE) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.38 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. SuperRare has a market cap of $69.75 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

