SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS.

Shares of SIVB traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $647.94. The stock had a trading volume of 475,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,892. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.86. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

