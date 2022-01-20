Swap Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Swap has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $282,901.49 and approximately $18.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,690,177 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

