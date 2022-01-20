Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Stitch Fix worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,044,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

