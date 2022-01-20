Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.