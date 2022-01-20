Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
