Switcheo Price Down 21% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $33.43 million and approximately $124,511.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,720,102,840 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,340,418 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

