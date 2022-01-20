Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €126.00 by Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.90 ($139.66).

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €0.25 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €114.65 ($130.28). 552,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

