SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $491.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00295954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 125,804,025 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

