Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.