Synthetix (SNX) Hits Market Cap of $576.78 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00011683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $576.78 million and $28.10 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

