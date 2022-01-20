Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $757.87 million and $4.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00328158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,890,833 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

