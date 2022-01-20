Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.17

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 956458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

