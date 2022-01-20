Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Down 3% This Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00013845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and $11,621.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

